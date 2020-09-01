 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NININGER, Shirley S.
0 entries

NININGER, Shirley S.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

August 28, 2020 Shirley S. Nininger of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at home under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice. She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Nininger. Surviving is her daughter, Kathy A. Nininger of Roanoke, and a sister, Gladys S. Wilson of Roanoke. Services will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

NININGER, Shirley S.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert