NININGER, Shirley S.

August 28, 2020 Shirley S. Nininger of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at home under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice. She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Nininger. Surviving is her daughter, Kathy A. Nininger of Roanoke, and a sister, Gladys S. Wilson of Roanoke. Services will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
