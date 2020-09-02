Nininger, Wayne Caldwell

August 28, 2020 Wayne Caldwell Nininger, 93, of Eagle Rock, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, in Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery in Fincastle. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-884-2276.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.