Nininger, Wayne Caldwell
August 28, 2020 Wayne Caldwell Nininger, 93, of Eagle Rock, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, in Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery in Fincastle. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-884-2276.

