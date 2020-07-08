Noel Mary Alice Cook July 5, 2020 Mary Alice Cook Noel, 72, of Salem, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born to Shirley and Bill Cook on August 23, 1947, in Christiansburg, Va. Mary Alice loved the Lord fiercely and showed His love to others daily. Mary Alice was a beacon to her family and truly took on the matriarch role. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Bill and Shirley Cook; brother, Garry Cook; and niece, Amy Cook. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Donnie Noel; son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Tina Noel; and her grandchildren who she took much pride in, Katie Sherwood (Robbie), Rachel Noel, and Ryan Noel (Elizabeth). She is also survived by her siblings, Anita Carter (Chris), Mark Cook (Pam), and Dean Cook; nieces and nephews, Maggie Harris (Robbie), Robert Carter (Caitlyn), Abigail Pilcher (Micah), William Cook, Brandon Cook (Evyn), Steven Cook, Will Cook (Ashley), and Kylee Cook; great nieces, Chloe Harris and Anastasia Pilcher; great nephew, Paul Pilcher; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Marion and Bev Noel; special family members, Chris and Angie Yencha; honorary granddaughter, Madison Yencha; and countless other family members and friends who loved her dearly. A celebration of life service will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Hollins Road Baptist Church, 3502 Old Mountain Road, by Pastor Mark Washington. Interment will follow in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. 366-0707
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
1:00PM-2:00PM
3502 Old Mountain
Road Roanoke, VA 24019
