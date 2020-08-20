Nolen, Tyler Lane

August 17, 2020 Tyler Lane Nolen, 41, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, after having fought juvenile diabetes since the age of 8. He was a person of amazing strength, for all he endured, to have lived this long. He was preceded in death by his mother, Susan Moulse; and grandfathers, Edgar Nolen and Wayne Moulse. He is survived by his wife, Tiffany R. Nolen; children, Carrigan Nolen and Daulton Nolen; father, Bob Nolen; grandmothers, Sue Nolen and Shirley C. Moulse; brother, Carter Doyle; Sisters, Nicole Doyle and Cayleigh "Two-Five" Hayes; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Tyler loved "Curly Top" and "Papi Pig", a great father, his children were his world. He was a fan of Rick Flare - "Nature Boy" - of WWE Wrestling, Redskins Football, "Rocket Queen" - Guns and Roses and Reese's Cups. He was a friend to everyone, although he inherited his family's trait for stubbornness he loved to talk and never met a stranger. His favorite pastimes were taking walks or watching movies. He was adventurous and loved a good joke. Tyler will be missed by all those whom he loved and by those who loved him. Tiffany will host a celebration of life service to honor him from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Texas Hollow Road. Arrangements by Valley Funeral Home.
