Nowlin, Robert Ervin

August 24, 2020 Robert Ervin Nowlin, 85 ½, of Salem, Virginia, passed away to be in his ultimate comfort zone with Jesus and his wife, Martha, of 50 years on Monday, August 24, 2020, just in time to celebrate her birthday. He was predeceased by his parents, Ervin and Mae Nowlin of Blacksburg, Virginia. His surviving family includes his children, Ann (Jim) Blankenship and Debbie (Jeff) Anderson; grandchildren, Jason (Tammy) Glass, Heather (Tim) Hartman, Wendy (Austin) Warren, Jamie Welch, and Sarah Blankenship; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Alyssa, Matthew, Alex, Hudson, Sierra, Carolyn, and Abigail; siblings, Betty, Kitty, Billie, Gay, Linda, Jackie, Tommy, and Bonnie; numerous nieces and nephews; and one special aunt, Ruth Sowers, of Cambria, Virginia. Special thanks is extended to the staff of the Salem VA Medical Center, HBPC, and Gentle Shepherd Hospice for the amazing care in his final days. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Virginia. A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, in the funeral home's chapel with brother-in-law, Richard Britt, officiating. Interment with military funeral honors will take place at Westview Cemetery in Blacksburg, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made to your local veterans program and/or the Salem Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.