O'Conner Carolyn Shinault February 16, 1937 August 24, 2020 Mrs. Carolyn Shinault O'Conner, age 83, of Covington, died on Monday, August 24, 2020, at The Springs Nursing Home, Hot Springs. Mrs. O'Conner was the wife of the late Dewey Holeston "Bo" O'Conner. Mrs. O'Conner was born on February 16, 1937, in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of the late Sidney Shinault and Sarah Ryan Shinault. She was a graduate of Pulaski High School as well as Emory and Henry College. Carolyn was employed as a teacher with the Sugar Grove School System, the Coeburn School System and was an English teacher with the Covington School System for a number of years before her retirement. Mrs. O'Conner was a member of Granbery Memorial United Methodist Church for over 60 years where she was very active in every aspect of the church. She was also a member of the Covington Women's Club, the zoning board, planning committee and the Salvation Army Board. Carolyn was also Christmas Mother for the city of Covington in 1970 and volunteered to help with the program for a number of years afterwards. Mrs. O'Conner is survived by a son, Timothy Michael O'Conner of Covington; a daughter, Lee Ann Lowery and husband, David, of Gloucester; four grandchildren, Mackenzie Denby, Ryan Denby, Cade Lowery and Jordan Lowery; and a brother, Ronnie Schinault and wife, Debbie. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. O'Conner was preceded in death by her infant son, Patrick O'Conner; her grandparents, Mitchell and Emily Shinault; and her brother, Joseph Shinault. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from the chapel of Loving Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Hartsfield and the Rev. Doug Hollenbeck officiating. Interment will follow in Alleghany Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, August 26, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m., at Loving Funeral Home. Arrangements are being handled by Loving Funeral Home, ww.lovingfuneralhome1913.com.
