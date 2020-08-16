O’Connor, John Francis

John Francis O’Connor of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was born on February 10, 1928, in the city of Chicago. The sixth of seven children of Eugene and Laura (nee Sullivan) O’Connor, John grew up in Scarsdale, N.Y., before heading to Worcester, Mass., to complete his collegiate studies at The College of the Holy Cross. An avid jogger long before it became a craze, he was a middle-distance runner for the Holy Cross varsity track team. Graduating from Holy Cross in 1949, he attended Georgetown University Law School where he met the love of his life, Pamela, and earned his LLB/JD in 1952. John joined the United States Army – his service, he would remind his kids –and after attending the University of Virginia for further study, he was assigned to the Judge Advocate General staff at Camp Kilmer in New Jersey. He ultimately retired from the service as a Captain. His legal career included positions as Assistant General Counsel of the F. & M. Schaeffer Brewing Company, however his true expertise was in the field of insurance. Having begun his post-military career at Allstate Insurance Company, John held positions at several property and casualty insurers, including the position of Assistant General Counsel at Insurance Services Office, Inc. In Manhattan. He founded a company that published marketing support pieces featuring proprietary legal reviews of important or interesting insurance cases…a hard-copy marketing “blog” for law firms long before the internet existed. However, he fulfilled his lifelong professional goal when he was invited to form the partnership of McDonald O’Connor, a Melville, Long Island law firm specializing in insurance litigation. After moving to Roanoke in 2004 he and Pamela, his cherished wife of 67 years, became tireless volunteers for their new community. John served as a member of the Pheasant Ridge Condominium Board, as Eucharistic Ministers from Our Lady of Nazareth and as patient volunteers for Carilion Clinic Hospice. Such was their caring vocation that, in the Winter of 2014, they were featured in the 50+ section of The Roanoke Times. Retirement brought the opportunity to travel the world and John had special attachments to Paris and Venice. An avid golfer and former member of Ashley Plantation Country Club, he spent many years in a joyous endeavor to break 100. John was also an avid student who remoted at the Limbaugh Institute of Advanced Conservative Studies. Throughout his life, John embodied his ideals of quiet service: to God, his country, his profession, and most of all to the family that loved and honored him. Poorer for his loss, but joyful of his Heavenly reward, John is survived by Pamela (nee Schaub); daughter, Deirdre Rea (William); sons, Stephen (Kathleen), Timothy, Robert, and Andrew (Jill); eight adored grandchildren, Ciaran Rea, Aidan Rea, Liam Rea, Siobhan Rea, Madeleine O’Connor, Miles O’Connor, Madeline O’Connor (yes – he had two!), and Meaghan O’Connor; his sister, Nancy Lyons; and brother, Nicholas O’Connor. Uncle John will be missed by a host of nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his parents; brother, Robert; sisters, Constance, Jeanne and Eileen; his daughter, Mary; and daughters-in-law, Tammy and Margaret. A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.