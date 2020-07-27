Obenchain, Peggy

April 28, 2020 Her life was truly a blessing to us all. We treasure each moment that we spent with her and miss her beyond measure. For everyone who misses Peggy, there will be a memorial service to honor her memory. Please join us at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Preston Oakes Baptist Church.
To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Obenchain as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.