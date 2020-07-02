July 25, 1933 June 21, 2020 Dorothy Jane O'Dell, of Salem, Va., died on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born in Johnson City, Tenn., on July 25, 1933, the daughter of the late Kathleen Sammons O'Dell and Harold Alison O'Dell. D. J. was baptized at the age of 12 at the First Christian Church in Elizabethton, Tenn. She has been a member of Salem Church of Christ since 1959 and a member of Alpha Delta Kappa since 1962. D. J. graduated from ETSU in Johnson City with a major in biology and Radford University receiving a MS degree. She taught at Andrew Lewis and Salem High schools for 36 years. She is survived by many friends and some were like sisters and brothers. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be at Lotz Salem Chapel, Salem, Va., on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Salem Church of Christ Missions, Salem, Va., or a charity of your choice.

