OVERSTREET, Carlton E.

August 30, 1927 July 30, 2020 Carlton E. "Eddie" Overstreet of Vinton, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was a veteran of the Korean War conflict. Eddie retired from General Electric with over 30 years of service. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Polly Overstreet; and his parents, Johnie and Vida Overstreet. Carlton is survived by his brother, Wayne Overstreet; nieces, Patsy Woolfolk (Jimmy) and Jennifer Overstreet; nephews, C.W. Overstreet (Julie), Glenn McGhee (Joey), Jeff McGhee, and Howard Board; and several great-nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Good Samaritan Hospice for their loving care and a special thank you to his caregiver, Sarah Raetzell, for her love and care to Carlton. Due to COVID-19 concerns, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to First Christian Church of Vinton, 302 6th Street, Vinton, VA 24179. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
