Overstreet, Eddie Lawrence
Overstreet, Eddie Lawrence

September 13, 1963 August 18, 2020 Eddie Lawrence Overstreet, 57, of Roanoke, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in Salem, Virginia. Eddie was a hard-working man, his work ethic as well as his personality were strong and pure. He was a dedicated employee of Specialized Saw & Mower/King's Hauling & Excavating Inc. for 30 plus years. Over the course of time he developed a strong bond with not only his coworkers but also with the customers and the community. He never missed a day of work; his job was everything to him. Things will not be the same at the shop without Eddie. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. A public visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. He will be laid to rest privately as per his wishes. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com.

Overstreet, Eddie Lawrence
