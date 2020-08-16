Pagans, Margie Hodges

Margie Hodges Pagans, age 75, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Clifton Pagans; daughter, Teresa Ann Pagans; parents, Vern and Ruby Hodges Campbell; sisters, Gladys Hodges and Debra Powell; brothers, Donald Wayne Hodges and Vern Junior Hodges; and nephew, Ricky Nelson Hodges. Surviving are her son, Stevie Pagans (Amanda); grandchildren, Nathan Clifton Pagans, Steven Ray Pagans, Kendall Ann Marie Pagans, Alexis Pagans, Abigal Pagans, and Candace Stancil; brother, Terry Ivan Hodges (Mary Jo); special nieces, nephews and caregivers, Pat Hodges, Carolyn Brooks, Bonnie Atkins, Barry Hodges, and David Hodges; special caregivers, Linda Perdue and Betty Hood. Margie retired from Bassett-Walker with 38 years of service. Afterwards, she worked at Ply Gem for seven years. Special thanks to all the family, cousins, and friends who reached out to her. Funeral services will be conducted at Henry Fork Church of the Brethren, 2 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020, at with Pastor Ronald Coleman officiating. Interment will follow in the Hodges-Lynch Family Cemetery. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family requests memorial donations be made to Henry Fork Church of the Brethren. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.