Palmer, Linda Bell

July 19, 2020 Linda Bell Palmer, 96, of Christiansburg, passed from this world into the heavenly realms on Sunday, July 19, 2020, singing and dancing as her welcoming party awaited. A. Sidney Palmer standing at the gate alongside Ricky Palmer (her #1 son), and all of her brothers, sisters, and many, many friends! What a life…how do you sum up 96 years on this earth?!? Beloved beautician, deal hunter extraordinaire, life enthusiast, people person, hard worker, horse lover, foster parent, God's servant, dedicated wife, loving mother, amazing Mema, reliable friend… how do you remember Linda? Our most sincere love and appreciation to her caregivers, Debbie, Jean, Pam, Monica, Penny, and Sheila, and all those that have helped before. We could not have done it without you. Come share, smile, and tell tales with us during the visitation from 5 until 6 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Horne Funeral Home; short memorial to follow immediately at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Linda would have you donate to a cause that was near and dear to her, Ride-A-Rescue Inc. a local horse rescue that came about from her love of horses! Send donations to Ride-A-Rescue Inc. 3390 Roanoke Street, Christiansburg or visit www.winterfrostfarm.org/ride-a-rescue.html to donate in her honor.

