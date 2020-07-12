PAPPAS, Marie Elizabeth

October 28, 1923 July 8, 2020 Beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Marie Elizabeth Pappas, 96, of Salem, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. A proud "Connecticut Yankee," she was born on October 28, 1923 in Stamford, Connecticut. Marie was predeceased by her husband, Nicholas C. Pappas, whom she married on July 20, 1947. Surviving are her children, Christopher Pappas, Catherine Pappas McGinnis (William), and James Pappas (Denise); grandchildren, Katie Pappas Snowden (Jonathan), Erin McGinnis-Ford (Merritt), Nicholas Pappas (Emily), and Bryce Pappas; and great-grandchild and namesake, Evelyn Marie Snowden, who lit up the last days of her life. She loved her family and her church. Marie was the oldest member of Holy Trinity Orthodox Church and served as president of the Ladies Philoptocos Society for seven years. A true matriarch, she freely shared her opinions, advice, and help, showing in actions and words, her belief in the importance of family. Marie had an abiding interest in the events of this world, both large and small. She never met a stranger. Throughout her life, managing households varying in size from two to 11, Marie was an organized, dedicated, and generous homemaker. There was always a place at the table for unexpected guests. Marie's heart went out to those she knew facing problems and challenges and she truly believed no one was beyond redemption. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed stitchery, knitting, live theater, and playing bridge. Marie always doted on the family pets and her cat, Shadow, provided her with much comfort the last years of her life. The family wishes to thank special friend, Debra Assenat, and Marie's other caregivers, Natasha Weaver Robinson, Julie Kirk, Ava Fisher, and Phoebe Salvat, for their loving care of Marie during her last years. Funeral services will be private. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be given to Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 30 Huntington Boulevard, Roanoke, VA 24012. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com. May Marie's memory be eternal and may she rest in the arms of the angels.
PAPPAS, Marie Elizabeth
To plant a tree in memory of Marie PAPPAS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.