October 15, 1959 August 10, 2020 Lewin H. Parker, 60, of Elliston and Lafayette, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 10, 2020. He was born on Thursday, October 15, 1959, to the late Curtis and Edith Trivette Parker. Lewin was best known as "Chef Lewin" at Hidden Valley Country Club where he was employed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dana Parker Wallace; one brother, Alan Hite Parker, who passed away in infancy; and his brother-in-law, Don Crawford. Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Debra Parker Crawford, and Mark B. Parker and wife, Donna; nieces and nephew, Leslie Wallace Odom, Tracy Wallace, Lauren Parker Hairr and husband, Adam, and Travis Crawford; four stepnieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephew, Sarabeth Odom, Aiden Wallace, Brooklyn Paige Hairr, and Parker Grace Hairr; and numerous family and friends. Given the current circumstances the family asks that you safely gather in small groups to remember Lewin as you see fit in lieu of a mass gathering. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com. The Parker family is being served by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home and Crematory, Salem, 540-389-5441.
