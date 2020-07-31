PARRISH JR., David

July 30, 2020 On Thursday, July 30, 2020, David Parrish Jr. passed away peacefully at the age of 66. He was a life-long resident of Roanoke, Virginia growing up in the Cave Spring area. David is survived by his sons, David (Katie) and Benjamin (Kristen); grandchildren, Oliver, Ford, Maclin, and Elsie; his sisters, Judy (Marcus) Potts, Mary Beth (Jim) Cargill, and Leigh Ann Stevens. He was predeceased by his father, David Parrish Sr. and mother, Marlene Stump. David graduated from Cave Spring High School, Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, and Hollins University with a Master of Arts in Liberal Studies. Following college, he developed a successful career as a data analyst in health care and was a devoted member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Roanoke. David was also an avid guitarist. In college, he was known to play Jimi Hendrix solos through an amp posted in his dorm room window for everyone to hear. He went on to play more subtle, live acoustic sets at local venues around Roanoke. He loved the outdoors and particularly enjoyed long rides on the Blue Ridge Parkway, whether by bicycle or convertible. His love of music and the outdoors continued throughout his life and he delighted in sharing these passions with his grandchildren, who lovingly called him "Pappy." A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Evergreen Burial Park. The Parrish family kindly requests that friends attending the service remember to practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
