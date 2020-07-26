PATSEL, Betty Gilmore
July 23, 2020 Betty Gilmore Patsel, 90, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert E. Gilmore and Herman Patsel; daughter, Jeanette Marie Wise; and son, David Lynn Gilmore. Betty is survived by her son, Rodney K. Gilmore; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Service information

Jul 28
Service
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
2:00PM
Old Dominion Memorial Gardens
7271 Cloverdale Road
Roanoke, Va 24019
Locations

