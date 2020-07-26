PATSEL, Betty Gilmore

July 23, 2020 Betty Gilmore Patsel, 90, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert E. Gilmore and Herman Patsel; daughter, Jeanette Marie Wise; and son, David Lynn Gilmore. Betty is survived by her son, Rodney K. Gilmore; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
