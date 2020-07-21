PATSEL, Raymond Oscar

July 19, 2020 Raymond Oscar Patsel, 94, of Salem, Virginia, passed away peacefully at the Veterans Care Center on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He lived a life of service to his country, serving as a Marine in both World War II and the Korean War. Raymond took part in the D-Day invasion of Normandy and in the invasion of Iwo Jima. He was predeceased by his wife of 41 years, Betty Jo Patsel; his parents, Henry and Lucy Patsel; and eight brothers and sisters. Raymond is survived by his only child, Rayelynn Patsel; grandson, Trevor Osterhaus and his wife, Yasmin; grandson, Chad Osterhaus; and special niece, Phyllis Price. He attended William Byrd High School where he played football and graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in forestry. Raymond retired as the plant manager of Koppers Inc. in Salem, Va. Dad was an outdoorsman and avid hunter who enjoyed hunting deer and groundhogs for many years. He was a lifelong member of the National Rifle Association (NRA) earning a 50-year award for his membership. He also taught his grandsons how to shoot, taking them to his old homeplace in Roanoke County. Raymond was a lifelong member of Cave Spring Masonic Lodge #230, serving as Grand Marshal and received his 50-year membership award. One thing that can be said about Dad - he was predictable. He was a regular at Jumbos restaurant for many years eating the same meal every day. Following its closure, he became a daily customer of the Brambleton Deli, where his usual lunch consisted of a sub, chips, and coffee. He also ate at Country Cooking every night. Raymond made a lot of friends throughout the years of eating out, including Chuck Parker and his wife, Amanda, who became caretakers of Dad in his last few years. And two special guys from Brambleton Deli - John Swope and Fred Hotze, who often took dad a meal once a week. Every birthday he wanted coconut cake. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the Virginia Veterans Care Center (VVCC). A private graveside service will be held at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
