PATTERSON, Rae Anna Martin

November 16, 1925 July 14, 2020 Rae A. Patterson, 94, of Troutville, Va., passed away at her home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Born in Mount Savage, Md., she was the youngest and last surviving of 10 children to William Henry Martin and Elizabeth Watkins Martin, and was the widow of John M. Patterson. Rae was a member of the Troutville Church of the Brethren and is survived by her daughter, Sandra S. Thompson of Troutville, Va.; grandson, Mark P. Thompson and wife, Cindy, of Gloucester, Va.; great-grandson, Alex Taylor of Roanoke; and step-son, Thomas M. Patterson of Frostburg, Md. The family would like to thank Allison Ross and her family, and Good Samaritan Hospice for their many acts of kindness expressed to the family. A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Pastor Terry Johnson officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
