Pearman, Tom

March 20, 1945 August 1, 2020 Thomas Monroe Pearman III, 75, of Shawsville passed peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He will perhaps be most remembered as an educator who, after teaching for more than 20 years in Roanoke City Schools, went on to create the aeronautics program for the Roanoke City Magnet School where he taught many young men and women to fly. The only thing he ever failed at was retirement, working up until the end — complaining and loving every minute of it. He is survived by his wife, Martha; son, Tony and his wife, Amy; and grandchildren, Alex and Gabe. Also, by amazing sisters on both sides of the family, Nell, Alice, Debbie, Peggy, and Lisa as well as their husbands, children, and siblings too numerous to name. Tom requested that services be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who wish may donate in his name to the American Cancer Society or the American Liver Foundation.
