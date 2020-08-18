PEROULAS, Lampros George

August 15, 2020 Lampros George "Lucky" Peroulas, 69, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was born in Roanoke, Va., and was a teacher and restaurateur. Lucky with his strong faith was a long-time member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. A loving son and brother, surviving are his mother, Georgia; and sister, Helen and her husband, Arthur Ungerman. The Peroulas family would like to thank all who helped Lucky throughout his life. The Trisagion Prayers will be offered, and the funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church with the Rev. Father Nicholas Galanopoulos officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers and gifts, please, make memorial donations to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Huntington Blvd., NE, Roanoke, VA 24012. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.