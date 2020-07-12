August 12, 1956 July 9, 2020 Michelle "Shelley" Ann Hebner Peterson, 63, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Al and Rosemary Hebner. She is survived by loving husband, Tom; daughter, Mary Kirk Ahearn (Tim); and three grandchildren, Molly, Liam, and Dolan. Shelley loved to travel to France and the beach most of all; showered her loved ones with delicious (and copious amounts) of food; was a life-long Redskins fan (you could hear her from a mile away on game day); decorated with gusto for every holiday (with an especially envious Halloween display); and spent hours relaxing in her garden. A celebration of life with friends and family will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.
Peterson, Michelle Hebner
To plant a tree in memory of Michelle Peterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.