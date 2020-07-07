August 16, 1940 June 30, 2020 The last train has left the station. David Reeves Phelps, 79, of Moneta, Va., stepped off the platform for his final journey on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Dave began his tour at Pulaski, Va., on August 16, 1940, and fell in love with trains of all sizes at an early age. He built his first (of many, MANY) model railroad cars in his attic room. He said his model railroad layout would "never be finished," probably because he never wanted it to be "done." That was his life – "never done." He was one of the lucky ones who was able to translate his childhood passion into a lifelong career. After graduating from Massapequa (N.Y.) High School and earning a degree in electrical engineering from Lehigh University, he went to work for General Electric in Erie, Pa. After a brief sidetrack with the United States Army, he returned to GE, where he designed and developed locomotive solutions. During his career there, and through his work with the American Public Transit Association in Washington, D.C. and LTK Engineering Services, he worked with railroads and rapid transit systems, both manufacturers and end-users, around the world. At the time of his final trip, he was devoting his energy to convincing Amtrak and the Commonwealth of Virginia to build a passenger station at Bedford, Va. He relished his global travels and the many friends he made on his trips, but he took special pleasure in returning to his home in the mountains of his childhood. But he was not (just) a train nerd. He was a devoted father and grandfather, an active member of his church everywhere he lived, a dedicated community volunteer, a talented singer, an avid boater, and an indomitable tinkerer. He took particular joy in his work with young people, encouraging their love of science and service to the community. Dave was not a fan of deviating from his planned route or timetable, but he boarded this unscheduled train with dignity and grace when it was clear that he could not wait to catch a later one. When he reaches his destination, he will be reunited with his beloved wife, Judy Hopson Phelps; his parents, J.D.M. and Rubye R. Phelps, as well as many other loved ones who made the trip before him. Seeing him on his journey at the station were his two children, Melissa Phelps Firestone of Ashburn, Va., and Steven (Sabrina) Phelps of Fairview Heights, Ill.; his six adored grandchildren, Hunter, Kelsi, Ashtin, Abigail, Caroline, and Caithen; his brother, Thomas (Christine) Phelps; and his dear friend and companion, Maxine Edwards. Standing with and supporting them were untold numbers of friends whose lives he touched and enriched. The family will hold a private interment at the Trinity Ecumenical Parish columbarium and will welcome friends, family, and the community for a shared Celebration of Life when it becomes safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to SML Good Neighbors, Lake Christian Ministries, or the cancer research charity of one's choice. Arrangements are by Flora Funeral Service & Cremation Center, Rocky Mount, Va.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke police investigate death at downtown parking garage
-
Remembering Louis Tudor, 'one of a kind'
-
Camp closes due to coronavirus as the disease infects younger people in the Roanoke Valley
-
As the state prepares for broader reopening, Southwest Virginia sees rapid COVID-19 growth
-
Allegation of Republican maneuvering on school reopening plan highlights Roanoke County School Board discord
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
This month we're giving you the chance to win a $100 VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next …
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.