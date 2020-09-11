 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Phillippi, John Bernard
0 entries

Phillippi, John Bernard

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

September 9, 2020 John Bernard Phillippi age 78, of Wytheville, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Family and friends are invited to gather on the front lawn at the Phillippi home on Friday, September 11, 2020 at high noon to honor John. Moments of Memorial will be shared at 12 p.m. with a reception following until 3 p.m. An interment service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. John's Episcopal Church, Wytheville in the columbarium. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. John's Episcopal Church Preschool, c/o Jennifer McNeill, 275 East Main Street, Wytheville, VA 24382.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert