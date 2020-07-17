Phillips, Gary Claude
Phillips, Gary Claude

May 14, 1946 July 9, 2020 Gary Claude Phillips, 74, of Bedford, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Bedford on May 14, 1946 a son of the late Claude Milton Phillips and Helen Virginia Sarver Phillips. He was owner/operator of Phillips Trucking in Bedford. Gary served his country in the United States Army. He is survived by his sisters, Wanda P. Goff and her husband, Robert; Debra P. Chappell; his special friend, Pat Bitter; his beloved dog, Clyde, who was his best companion and always by his side. Several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Phillips, Gary Claude
