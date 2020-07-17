Phillips, Gary Claude

May 14, 1946 July 9, 2020 Gary Claude Phillips, 74, of Bedford, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Bedford on May 14, 1946 a son of the late Claude Milton Phillips and Helen Virginia Sarver Phillips. He was owner/operator of Phillips Trucking in Bedford. Gary served his country in the United States Army. He is survived by his sisters, Wanda P. Goff and her husband, Robert; Debra P. Chappell; his special friend, Pat Bitter; his beloved dog, Clyde, who was his best companion and always by his side. Several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.