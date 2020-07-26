Plaster, Grover Harold
0 entries

Plaster, Grover Harold

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Grover Harold Plaster, of Cascade, Va., passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. Arrangements by Norris Funeral Services, 511 Church Ave., Danville, VA 24541.

To send flowers to the family of Grover Plaster, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 29
Graveside
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
11:00AM
Roselawn Burial Park
103 Clearview Dr.
Martinsville, VA 24112
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News