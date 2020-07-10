Plaster, Leonard

July 8, 2020 Leonard F. Plaster, 85, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Interment will follow at Evergreen Burial Park. Arrangments by Simpson Funeral Home (540)366-0707.
Service information
Jul 11
Visitation
Saturday, July 11, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Simpson Funeral Home Chapel
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
Jul 11
Service
Saturday, July 11, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Simpson Funeral Home Chapel
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
