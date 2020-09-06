PLOTT, Harold Wilson

September 15, 1950 September 3, 2020 Harold Wilson Plott, 69, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Harold was born in Lexington, Virginia on September 15, 1950, along with his twin sister, Carole, to Paul and Estelle Plott, and joined older brothers, Sammy and Ron, in the family. After graduating from Lexington High School, Harold matriculated at Virginia Military Institute and received his Bachelors in Civil Engineering in 1972. Harold married Pamela Claytor on July 15, 1972 in Buena Vista, Virginia. He briefly served in the United States Air Force and later received his Masters from the University of Virginia in 1978. After 47 years as a Structural Engineer, Harold retired in 2019. Initially starting with VDOT, he moved to Roanoke where he worked the majority of his career at Hayes, Seay, Mattern & Mattern, now AECOM. Passionate and proud of his work, he was always eager to share details of his latest project. Harold enjoyed watching any sports and was a faithful VMI, UVA, and Washington Redskins fan. He was ever loyal and always proud of his alma mater. Harold also loved to golf and enjoyed any opportunity to play with family or friends, often times coaching his playing partners. Recently, Harold competitively played billiards and was looking forward to a tournament in Las Vegas. Harold, lovingly known as Grandad'n, or good lookin Grandad'n as he would remind his grandchildren, delighted in his family. He beamed with great pride about each grandchild and loved every minute of the time he spent with them. Grandad'n would be present for any family get-together or special celebration and send you off with "Glad you got to see me!" Harold was kind, loving, and witty; he had the best smile and was always teasing. He would quickly offer to stir your coffee with his finger if there was no sugar. Genuine enthusiasm shone through in his voice, and Harold is fondly remembered by classmates and colleagues as a southern gentleman. Preceding him in death was his wife, Pam; parents, Paul and Estelle Plott; brother, Sammy Plott; sister, Carole Swisher; niece, Jill (with baby Olive); and father-in-law, Talmage Claytor. Survivors include his children, Kelly (Mark) Reich, Josh (Jess) Plott, and April (Matt) Wilson; grandchildren, Kyndall Reich, Kyleigh, Avery, and Weston Plott, Bethany, Alathea, and Selah Wilson; brother, Ron (Barb) Plott; mother-in-law, Marguerite Claytor; brother-in-law, Coray Swisher; brother-in-law, TL (Doris) Claytor; sister-in-law, Barbara (Jack) Bailey; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors from 5 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at New Hope Christian Church, 4229 Welcome Valley Road, SE, Roanoke, VA 24014. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the church with Pastor Jason Summey officiating. The Committal Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Glasgow, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the VMI Foundation Fund for Unrestricted Support. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
