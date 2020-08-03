POAGE, Lewis Samuel

July 31, 2020 Lewis Samuel "Lou" Poage, 77, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with his Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was a faithful member of Lamplight Baptist Church, where he enjoyed being with his church family. Lou worked with Roanoke County for 40 plus years, where he started as a school bus driver, served as an animal control officer for 20 years and finished his career with the Parks and Recreation Department. He loved working on his farm, which was handed down to him by his parents. There he enjoyed raising cattle, maintaining his farm equipment, and taking care of his land. Most of all Lou loved spending time with his family and his beloved cat. He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine "Marie" Poage; parents, Walter and Alice Poage; siblings, Lucille Weaver, Howard Poage, Jean Breedlove, Ira Poage, and Ray Poage; and daughter, Julie Anders. Lou is survived by his son, Ron Kingrey and wife, Denise, of Vinton; two grandchildren, Lindsey B. Kingrey and Travis L. Kingrey; special cousin, Reba Burris; cousins, Rebecca Arthur and Virginia Ann Muse; sister-in-law, Dester Poage; and several nieces and nephews. A service celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Lamplight Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Gardner officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
