Poff, Donald Richard
Poff, Donald Richard

May 14, 1941 August 10, 2020 Donald "Don" Richard Poff, of Comanche, Oklahoma, was born on May 14, 1941, in Christiansburg, Virginia, to Sidney Woodrow and Mildred H. (Jones) Poff. Don passed away on August 10, 2020, at the age of 79. Don is survived by his wife, Merlene; children, Steve and Teresa Poff of Comanche, Helene and Mike Miller of Duncan, and Tim and Jenny Poff of Comanche; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Linda and Tom Amendola; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Harlena Dunn, Barbara Beshore, and Patricia Shirley Poff; and brother, Thomas Poff. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Whitt Funeral Home, www.whittfh.com.

