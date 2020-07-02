Michael Gene Porter, 63, of Salem, VA, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Arrangements by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, VA, (540)389-5441.
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
6:00PM-8:00PM
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
2:00PM
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
