PORTER, Michael October 15, 1956 - June 30, 2020 Michael Gene "Mike" Porter, age 63, of Salem, Va., was promoted to glory on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was born on Monday, October 15, 1956, to the late Thomas Warren and Gladis Udora Bryant Porter. Michael lived in Salem, Va., with his only sister, Linda. His smile will be dearly missed. Many would say that he was the luckiest man on earth to have had the best sister! "Mike" had a passion for woodworking, and it was evident that that was his true love. He is survived by his sister, Linda Faye Porter; brothers, Edgar C. Porter, Thomas Wayne Porter, William David Porter, and James Herbert Porter; and numerous family and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke, Va. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. You are encouraged to practice all current CDC and local government recommendations regarding Covid-19. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

To send flowers to the family of Michael Porter, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 8
First Visitation
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the First Visitation begins.
Jul 8
Second Visitation
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Second Visitation begins.
Jul 9
Service
Thursday, July 9, 2020
2:00PM
John M. Oakey & Son Chapel
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.