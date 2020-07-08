July 7, 2020 Barbara Ann Preston, 83, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord and her father, Clarence Otis Burnette, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was a member of Melrose Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, taught Children's Sunday School and was active in the Missions Organization. Barbara chaperoned many children's activities with the church. She also retired from First Union Bank and Blue Ridge Diesel. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Otis and Annie Elizabeth Burnette; stepfather, Clarence Allen Beard; and her brother, Preston Burnette and his wife, Margaret. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, William C. Preston Jr.; daughter, Rhonda Kessler and her husband, David; son, Scott Preston and his wife, Terri; beloved grandchildren, Preston and Daniel Kessler and Macie Brooks Preston; sister-in-law, Mary Preston Milton of Lynchburg; and many nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park with the Rev. Greg Hetherington officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Keystone Mission Center or to Friendship House in her memory. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
