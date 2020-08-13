Preston, William Thomas

December 16, 1919 August 8, 2020 On Saturday, August 8, 2020, William Thomas Preston, loving father and grandfather, passed away peacefully with his daughter by his side at the age of 100. William was born in Franklin County, Va., on December 16, 1919, to the late London Armstead Preston and Lena Holland Preston. He was the eldest of nine children. He served in the Army Air Force Unit during World War II from 1943 to 1946 and afterwards married the late Sarah Martha Tyree on June 29, 1946. Following his military service, William became a tobacco farmer in Rocky Mount, Va. and worked at Franklin Memorial Hospital. In 1955, he relocated to Carilion's Roanoke Memorial Hospital and retired in 1989 after 34 years of distinguished service. A devoted member of Pilgrim Baptist Church for 62 years, he faithfully served the Lord in a variety of capacities, most notably as Deacon. He was also a member of the Finance Committee, the Progressive Adult club, three choirs at the church, and served as Historian for the Baptist Men's Union for a number of years. In addition to his parents and wife, William was preceded in death by his brothers, Waymon, Elwood and Johnny Preston; sisters, Alverta Menefee, Geraldine Terry, Sally Young, and Elnora Lightfoot; and self-adopted brother, William "Ham" Flannagan. He leaves behind a robust and loving family to cherish his memory including his daughter, Doris Jones; granddaughters, Beverly Jones-Edwards (James "Stacy") and Melissa Jones-Fleming (David); great-granddaughters, Alexia, Avery, and Aaryn Edwards; great-grandson, Joshua Fleming; great great-granddaughter, Mason Edwards; sister, Annie-Mae Thompson; sisters-in-law, Cornetta Preston, Nannie Stanley, Ruth Tyree, and Hilda Preston; brothers-in-law, James Lightfoot and Billy Tyree (Betty). He will be remembered by a host of loving nieces, and nephews, his extended family, his church family and many, many dear friends. A viewing will be at Serenity Funeral Home, 126 Gilmer Ave., Roanoke, Va., on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 4 until 8 p.m. Family will be present from 6 until 8 p.m. A brief graveside service is planned for Friday, August 14, 2020, 2 p.m. at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens at 7271 Cloverdale Rd in Roanoke, Va. The graveside service will also be available via livestream on the Serenity Funeral Home Facebook page. All CDC mandates will be followed and enforced. All participants are required to wear a mask and are asked to social distance at all services.
