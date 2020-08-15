Price, Nancy Amelia Hall

Nancy Amelia Hall Price was born on November 1, 1914, in Pulaski, Virginia, and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was the daughter of Ella Kate Brown Hall and Glenn Claire Hall. She graduated from Pulaski High School and attended Madison College. Nancy also attended National Business College in Roanoke. She was predeceased by her husband, Andrew J. Price in 2000. Nancy was also predeceased by her son, Don Andrew Price of Roanoke; sister, Mildred Hall Carter of Williamsburg, Va.; brother, Chester Hall of Dublin, Va.; and Dr. Glenn Hall of Radford, Va. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Jane Price Barnes of Raleigh, N.C. and her husband, Jim; her grandchildren, Laura Kaufman (Bill), Lisa Price Shumate (Johnny), Andy Price, Jack Barnes (Stephanie), David Barnes (Lynn) William Barnes, and Katie Barnes Kellett (Ted); 12 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Nancy spent many years in Falls Church, Va., Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Palm Beach, Fla. She and Andy summered in Roanoke, Va. and spent the last 10 years of Andy’s life in Roanoke where they were members of Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church. Pulaski was always “Home” to Nancy. She was a grand hostess who loved to have family and friends visit. Nancy delighted in cooking delicious meals for all. She spent the last 20 years of her life in Raleigh, N.C. She was well cared for at the Cypress of Raleigh for the last five years of her life. She will be remembered by all for her sweet spirit. There will be a Graveside Service held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Westview Cemetery in Blacksburg, Va. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
