Price, William Andrew

March 11, 1948 July 26, 2020 William Andrew "Andy" Price, 72, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital after a short illness. The family will receive friends on Thursday July 30, 2020, from 5until 8 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va. Funeral services to honor Andy's life will be conducted on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 321 Marshall Ave., Roanoke, Va. Burial will follow at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta, Va. Due to regulations set forth social distancing and facial masks will be required. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

