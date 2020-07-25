Pugh, Susan Lynn Ratcliffe

May 27, 1947 July 22, 2020 Susan Lynn Ratcliffe Pugh, age 73, of Wirtz, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was born on May 27, 1947, in Pearisburg, Va. To William Guy "Jack" Ratcliff and Orpha Lee Clyburn Ratcliffe. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her sisters, Hazel Montgomery, Jo Ann Williams, and Carol Ross; her precious grandson, Owen Michael Atkins. She leaves behind her husband, George Pugh; two beloved daughters, Tammy Atkins (Chuck) and Crystal Pugh; a much loved grandson, Aiden James Pugh; brothers-in-law, Allen Ross, Richard Pugh, David Pugh (Mary); aunts, Betty Oakley (Jim), Martha Ratcliffe; uncle, Johnny Ratcliffe (Linda); several nephews and nieces. She lived life to the fullest and enjoyed going to plays, festivals and playing cards with friends and family. She loved to cook and always said "it was a gift" and it was enjoyed by many. She was also a very giving person and was always looking out for others. Rest in Peace Precious Angel. Funeral services will be held at Flora Funeral Chapel at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020, with Pastor Jae Song officiating. Interment will follow in the Anderson-Thurman Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
