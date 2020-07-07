July 9, 1925 July 5, 2020 Genious Earl Quesenberry "Flat Top", 94, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his home in Radford. He was a member of Grace Baptist church and retired from Lynchburg Foundry with 33 years of service. He was a veteran of the United States Marines having served during World War II. He was preceded in death by his wife, Muriel James Quesenberry; and his parents, Robert and Delia Quesenberry. Survivors include his son, Robert Lee Quesenberry; daughter, Teresa Lynn Quesenberry; grandchildren, Robbie, John and Emily Quesenberry, and Brian (Jennifer) Bolling; 14 great-grandchildren, five great great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends. Graveside services with full military rites will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.The Quesenberry family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Genious Quesenberry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.