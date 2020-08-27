QUINLEY, Sarah Elizabeth

January 16, 1981 August 23, 2020 Sarah Elizabeth Quinley, 39, of Roanoke, Virginia passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Surviving to cherish her memory are her children, Olivia J. Powell, Romie L. Jenkins, Nathaniel "Kobe" Jenkins, and their father, Romie Jenkins; her parents, Mary Barfield Croft and Patrick Collier Quinley; brothers, Aaron Quinley (Chrystal Cook) and Kenneth Owen (Allie); aunt, DaEva M. Barfield and her daughter, Chelsea "Elle;" and nephews, Cortland Owen and Kaelan Quinley. She was preceded in death by her close friend, Beth Burrier and her uncle, Kenneth D. "Ken" Barfield Jr. Sarah was born in Roanoke on January 16, 1981. She graduated from Staunton River High School. Sarah held many positions at Metalsa in Roanoke where she touched the lives of many people. She had an amazing work ethic and always had a smile on her face. Sarah was an extremely vivacious, lively person and had a knack for making everyone laugh. She was a loving mother who always put her children first above everything else. Sarah was beautiful inside and out. She loved hiking, going to parades and was always the inspiration for getting the family together for events. The family will receive visitors from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Service information
11:30AM-1:30PM
627 Hardy Rd
Vinton, Virginia 24179
