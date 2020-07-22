Ray, Retta Maxine Crumb
0 entries

Ray, Retta Maxine Crumb

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

March 24, 1924 July 20, 2020 Retta Maxine Crumb Ray, 96 of Narrows, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Heritage Hall Rich Creek. Mrs. Ray was born on March 24, 1924, in Narrows, Va. and was a daughter of the late Robert Jackson Crumb and Bertha Fleeman Crumb. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Vernon Q. Ray; the couple who raised her, Andrew Jackson Crumb and Aida Fleeman Crumb; one brother, Clarence Crumb. Other special family including cousin Blanche Williams (Elmer). Maxine loved the Lord and her family and spent her adult life serving both. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Givens – Riffe Funeral Chapel in Narrows with Pastor Debbie Hutton officiating with a private interment following in the Fairview Cemetery in Narrows. We will be observing phase 3 Covid-19 precautions. Please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing. The family is being served by Givens – Riffe Funeral Service in Narrows, (540) 726-2442, and online at riffefuneralservice.com.

+1 
Ray, Retta Maxine Crumb
+1 
Ray, Retta Maxine Crumb
To plant a tree in memory of Retta Ray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News