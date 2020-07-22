Ray, Retta Maxine Crumb

March 24, 1924 July 20, 2020 Retta Maxine Crumb Ray, 96 of Narrows, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Heritage Hall Rich Creek. Mrs. Ray was born on March 24, 1924, in Narrows, Va. and was a daughter of the late Robert Jackson Crumb and Bertha Fleeman Crumb. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Vernon Q. Ray; the couple who raised her, Andrew Jackson Crumb and Aida Fleeman Crumb; one brother, Clarence Crumb. Other special family including cousin Blanche Williams (Elmer). Maxine loved the Lord and her family and spent her adult life serving both. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Givens – Riffe Funeral Chapel in Narrows with Pastor Debbie Hutton officiating with a private interment following in the Fairview Cemetery in Narrows. We will be observing phase 3 Covid-19 precautions. Please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing. The family is being served by Givens – Riffe Funeral Service in Narrows, (540) 726-2442, and online at riffefuneralservice.com.
