Reece, Leona Akers

July 13, 2020 Leona Akers Reece passed away at home on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Oscar and Cordelia Surratt; spouses, Sanford Akers, and Claude Reece; and a son, David K. Akers. Leona is survived by sisters, Laura Halsey and Marie McGee; sons, Stephen D. Akers and Bobby L. Akers; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She loved her church, Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church in Roanoke, where she was a devoted member. The family expresses gratitude to Amedisys Hospice for their loving care. Private graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Quesinberry-Bobbitt Cemetery, with the Elder Dolph Painter officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady P.O. Box 145 Hillsville, VA 24343 to assist with expenses. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.