Reece, Leona Akers

July 13, 2020 Leona Akers Reece passed away at home on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Oscar and Cordelia Surratt; spouses, Sanford Akers, and Claude Reece; and a son, David K. Akers. Leona is survived by sisters, Laura Halsey and Marie McGee; sons, Stephen D. Akers and Bobby L. Akers; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She loved her church, Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church in Roanoke, where she was a devoted member. The family expresses gratitude to Amedisys Hospice for their loving care. Private graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Quesinberry-Bobbitt Cemetery, with the Elder Dolph Painter officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady P.O. Box 145 Hillsville, VA 24343 to assist with expenses. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.

