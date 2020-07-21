Reed, James Roy

May 31, 1934 July 18, 2020 James Roy Reed, age 86, of Cloverdale, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Jimmy was born and raised in Cloverdale, Va., and chose to build a home and raise his family in Cloverdale. He was the son of the late Clara G. and Roy L. Reed. Jimmy served in the U.S. Navy (1952-56) and during the Korean War he served aboard the USS Black. Jimmy was employed at Lonestar Cement for a few years before creating his own business, Reed's Radio and TV Service. He provided in-home TV service to the community for several years. As the industry changed, he decided to go to work for one of his commercial customers, American Motor Inns/Krisch Hotels, where he developed lifelong friends. Jimmy was a lifelong member of Cloverdale Church of the Brethren. When Jimmy retired at 72, he became very active at his church. He served on the Witness Commission and directed the Food Pantry for over 10 years. Jimmy's life touched many other lives in the community. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Judy Davis Reed; his son, Stephen Dean Reed; and sister, Betty Jane Reed Walker. Jimmy is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, David and Bridget Reed of Fincastle, Virginia, Roger Reed of Blue Ridge, Virginia, and John and Michelle Reed of Clifton Forge, Virginia; his grandchildren, Erica, Jimmy, Jessica, Zachary, John, Edward, Nicole, Susan, and Michael; and many loving great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of Jimmy's life will be at held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, with Pastor Patrick Starkey officiating. A private burial with military honors will be at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. For those with concerns regarding COVID-19, social distancing, and out-of-town folks, the service will be livestreamed at www.rader-funeralhome.com/tributes/James-Reed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cloverdale Church of the Brethren – Food Pantry, P.O. Box 85, Cloverdale, VA 24077. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.
