Reed, William M.

July 18, 1928 July 20, 2020 William M. "Bill" Reed, age 92, of Blacksburg, died on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born on July 18, 1928 to the late Leonard and Lundy Susan Reed. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Louise Reed; seven brothers and sisters, Gracie, Sadie, Arbrutus, Lessie, Alder, Hersey and Grover. He retired in 1978 from the Town of Blacksburg. He is survived by his four sons, Gene Reed (Linda), Leonard Reed, David Reed, Allen Reed (Regina); grandchildren, Joe Reed, Tracy Gorveatte, Kay Kingrea, Leonard "PeeWee" Reed, Sherry Connors and Peggy Harrison; numerous great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special niece, Carlie Cooper. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Westview Cemetery with the Rev. Neal Turner officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
