Revoir II, Kenneth Joseph

March 20, 1947 August 24, 2020 Kenneth Joseph Revoir II, age 73, of Copper Hill, born in Oxford, N.J. on March 20 ,1947, went to be with his Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Roseann and Michelle. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 43 years, Shirley Vest Revoir; his children, Melissa (Rob) Vaught, and Cary (Bethany) Guill; grandchildren, Morgan Negron and Brooke Negron, and Bridget Negron; step-grandchildren, Gracie and Martha Vaught; great-grandson, Grayson Rue; his sister, Renee (Jack) Keady; and many nieces, nephews, family, friends and loved ones. Everyone held him in the highest regard and loved him dearly. Ken graduated valedictorian from Oxford High School and went on to attend Catholic University in Washington D.C. Ken served in the Vietnam war as a Huey Helicopter pilot. He worked for Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield in Roanoke, Va., for many years. Ken loved the outdoors (hunting, fishing, camping and boating), loved his stamps, telling stories, being surrounded by family and friends and loved watching the Washington Redskins. He was a devoted and loving partner to his spouse, Shirley, as well as an amazing father and grandfather. Though Ken traveled the world, his favorite place was sitting in peace in the woods in Copper Hill, Va. A special thanks for the nurses and staff at the Va., Care Center in Salem, Va., for their loving care and support during his brief stay and final days there. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Gardner Funeral Home in Floyd, Va. Interment will follow at Restvale Cemetery in Copper Hill, Va. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m., at Gardner Funeral Home. If you choose to come to the services, please wear a face mask inside of the facilities due to COVID-19. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
