REYNOLDS, Lonnie DeWayne

August 30, 2020 Lonnie DeWayne Reynolds, 61, of Troutville, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stark and Lula Reynolds, and siblings, Judy Ann, Susie, Sidney, Bobby and James. Lonnie served in the United States Army as an Airborne Ranger. He was a devoted worker and loved his Herc family, LSU and Redskins. Lonnie loved his family and adopted families and he was loved by many friends. Surviving are his wife, Connie Reynolds; children, Daniel Parrish, Courtney Arehart and husband, Sterling, and Stephanie Reynolds; grandchildren, Abigale, Kennedy, Daniel and Levi; siblings, Tressie, Jim, Robert, Kenneth, Richard, Debbie and Larry; many nieces and nephews; and adopted children and grandchildren. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel with Pastor Jeff Gardner officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.