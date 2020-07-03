January 27, 1934 June 29, 2020 Donald Walker Rhinehart, 86 years old, was born on January 27, 1934, in Roanoke, Virginia, and passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, in Bethesda, Maryland, at a local hospital. Formerly a lifelong resident of Roanoke, he had recently moved with family to Bethesda, Maryland for the last three years. Don served in the United States Army working both at the Pentagon and in South Korea. After graduating from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, he began his career at Fralin and Waldron, Inc. and served as Vice President until he retired. Don and his wife, Jewell, raised three children in Roanoke until her passing in 1997. Don committed his life to his family and his community. As a lifetime member of the Roanoke Host Lions Club, he served and actively participated holding offices until proudly serving as Virginia Lions District Governor. Don volunteered for the Lions Sight Foundation downtown and supported programs for the Virginia Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired and Leader Dogs for the Blind as well as serving on various committees at local, state, and international levels. His community service extended in various capacities as a Scottish Rite Freemason and Shriner. Don was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church his entire life. His deep and strong faith inspired those he met as did his goodwill, generosity, and kindness towards others. He supported the scholarship fund for students at Virginia Tech and local young aspiring musicians through various clubs and organizations. Don was a dedicated husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather. He cherished the many friends he met throughout his journey and the many he served along the way. He especially enjoyed traveling with family, fellow Lions members and dear friends. Don took pleasure in the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, the Roanoke Arts and Music Festivals and was an avid supporter of Virginia Tech athletics. Don was fondly known by his grandchildren and their friends as "Poppy." He always shared a smile and a story with all he met and was adored by all seven of his grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Jewell Writtenberry Rhinehart, and his son, Steven L. Rhinehart. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Tigani and his son-in-law, Dr. Stephen P. Tigani, of Bethesda, Md.; his son, Stuart Walker Rhinehart of Nashville, TN; and seven grandchildren, Dr. Elise Tigani, Stephen Tigani Jr., Lauren Tigani and Alexis Tigani all from Bethesda, and McKenna Rhinehart, Chappell Rhinehart and Keaton Rhinehart all from Nashville. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Oakey's South Chapel with Pastor Dave Skole officiating. A private interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The Rhinehart family kindly requests that friends attending the service remember to wear a face covering. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests friends make a contribution in Don's honor to the Roanoke Host Lions Club or to Christ Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
