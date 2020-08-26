 Skip to main content
Richmond, Leon Hubert
Richmond, Leon Hubert

August 24, 2020 Leon Hubert Richmond, 81, of Buchanan, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Garfield and Lula Definbaugh Richmond; son, Jackie Lee Richmond and Jimmie Dale Richmond; sister, Hestie Mann; and brothers, Hobert, Homer, and Herbert Richmond. Mr. Richmond was the owner of L.H. Richmond Tree Service of Buchanan since 1972, he also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Thelma Tingler Richmond; sons and daughters-in-law, Leon H. Richmond Jr. of Buchanan, David E. and Alisa Richmond of Phenix, and Dannie R. and Amy Richmond of Buchanan; brother, Johnny and Beverly Richmond of Texas; seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, with Chaplain I. Ray Sloan officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Buchanan. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. Those wishing to make a contribution, please consider Carilion Hospice, 1615 Franklin Road, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.

Richmond, Leon Hubert
