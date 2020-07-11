July 7, 1919 July 7, 2020 Jewell Eleanor Meador Ridgway, 101, of Hardy, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Urna Amos Meador and John Otey Meador; her husband of 25 years, Joseph Edward "Jo Ed" Ridgway Jr.; and her brother, Gordon Cameron Meador. Survivors include her niece, Bonnie M. Beeler (Jon); great-niece, Kendall Whitley (Philip); great-nephew, Cameron Beeler; cousin, Byron Amos (Judy) and children, Heather Williams (Cliff), Robin Amos, and Duane Amos (Laura). Jewell worked as a seamstress for more than 35 years at Roanoke City Mills/Tultex Company. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her farm for many years. Jewell was a lifelong member at Nineveh Church of the Brethren. Graveside Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton with Pastor Tim Emmons officiating. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
RIDGWAY, Jewell Eleanor Meador
To plant a tree in memory of Jewell RIDGWAY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.