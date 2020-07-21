Rigney Louise Goode July 18, 2020 Louise Goode Rigney, 90, of New Castle, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Norma Williams Goode; husband, Douglas R. Rigney; son, Kenneth Folden; daughters, Pamela Wood and Michelle Ferris; and sisters, Dorothy Bowles, Betty Bushnell, and Joann Edwards. Mrs. Rigney retired after more than 20 years of service with Medeco Locks. Surviving are her children, William Folden and Melanie Rigney; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Phillip (Rose) Goode; sisters, Eleanor Bowles, and Dianne (Mike) Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road, 366-0707.
