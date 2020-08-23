 Skip to main content
RIPKE, Donald James
RIPKE, Donald James

August 17, 2020 Donald James Ripke, 82, of Vinton, Va., passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, following a long illness. A Memorial Service for Don will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Roanoke Valley SPCA. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

